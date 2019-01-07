Who are Ukraine’s Jews? What now? Tens of thousands of Jews live in Ukraine, making it home to one of the world’s largest Jewish communities — one with a complicated history, tainted by persecution and upheaval, that is tangibly affecting their response to the Russian invasion. Here’s a breakdown of who they are, where they live...

USF suspends frat after swastika drawn on pledge After a Jewish pledge at a Pi Kappa Phi fraternity initiation ceremony had a swastika drawn on his head, University of South Florida officials issued an interim suspension of the fraternity, on Thursday, Feb. 24. Nevertheless, the victim does not think his frat brothers are antisemitic and feels too much...

Victim: frat brothers not antisemitic While the drawing of a swastika on a University of South Florida Jewish fraternity pledge’s head has prompted widespread outrage, the victim himself has told a campus rabbi that he does not believe his frat brothers are antisemitic and feels the incident has been blown out of proportion. Rabbi Pinny...

Red carpet rolling out for film festival opening day There will be champagne mimosas, hot hors d’oeuvres stations and roaming entertainment along with a red carpet photo experience when the 26th Annual Tampa Bay Film Festival opens on Sunday, April 3 at the Bryan Glazer Family JCC in Tampa. For the first time since 2019, the festival movie screenings...