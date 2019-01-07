Who are Ukraine’s Jews? What now?
Tens of thousands of Jews live in Ukraine, making it home to one of the world’s largest Jewish communities — one with a complicated history, tainted by persecution and upheaval, that is tangibly affecting their response to the Russian invasion. Here’s a breakdown of who they are, where they live...
USF suspends frat after swastika drawn on pledge
After a Jewish pledge at a Pi Kappa Phi fraternity initiation ceremony had a swastika drawn on his head, University of South Florida officials issued an interim suspension of the fraternity, on Thursday, Feb. 24. Nevertheless, the victim does not think his frat brothers are antisemitic and feels too much...
Victim: frat brothers not antisemitic
While the drawing of a swastika on a University of South Florida Jewish fraternity pledge’s head has prompted widespread outrage, the victim himself has told a campus rabbi that he does not believe his frat brothers are antisemitic and feels the incident has been blown out of proportion. Rabbi Pinny...
Red carpet rolling out for film festival opening day
There will be champagne mimosas, hot hors d’oeuvres stations and roaming entertainment along with a red carpet photo experience when the 26th Annual Tampa Bay Film Festival opens on Sunday, April 3 at the Bryan Glazer Family JCC in Tampa. For the first time since 2019, the festival movie screenings...
Both sides push Nazi imagery in explaining Russian invasion of Ukraine
(JTA) — In launching Russia’s war on Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin cited a purported need for “denazification” of Ukraine, a country whose president is Jewish. “Its goal is to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide… for the last eight years. And for this we will...
A new Instagram account tells ‘what if’ story of America’s first-ever bat mitzvah 100 years ago
If Instagram existed 100 years ago, what would 12-year-old Judith Kaplan, the first American girl to have a bat mitzvah, be posting? What issues would...
Israeli firm wins U.S Defense Department award for support of Tampa-based staff serving in military
When StemRad, an Israeli company with offices in Tampa, won the top award in Florida for the way it treats its employees who serve in...
‘Maus’ controversy is ‘about controlling,’ author says
Celebrated comics author Art Spiegelman said that, “on the malevolence-to-ignorance scale,” the Tennessee school board that voted in January to remove his book “Maus” was...
Museum event sets fundraising record, features awards and Hollywood actor
The Florida Holocaust Museum’s annual signature event, To Life, featured presentations of its most prestigious awards, brought in record-setting donations topping $700,000 and featured an...
‘People Love Dead Jews’ author to speak March 21
An evening with Dara Horn, author of the new book with the provocative title, “People Love Dead Jews: Reports from a Haunted Present,” will be...
Women’s Seder theme: ‘When we believe – Tikkun Olam happens’
The 23rd annual Women’s Community Seder will be held virtually again this year on Sunday, April 3 at 6 p.m. and feature a panel of...
Tabatha Joy Chesis
Tabatha Joy Chesis, daughter of Ray and Judith Chesis of St. Petersburg, will be called to the Torah as a Bat Mitzvah on Saturday, March...
Khloe Land
Khloe Land, daughter of Mark Land and Stephanny Valera Land of New Port Richey, will be called to the Torah as a Bat Mitzvah on...
Rabbinically Speaking
There are mirrors and there are windows. According to Jewish tradition, we’re not supposed to pray in front of a mirror. At the same time,...
Just a nosh..
Israel to allow unvaccinated tourists Israel will allow unvaccinated tourists to enter the country beginning March 1 as the county’s COVID case numbers continue to...
Obituaries
Betty Sembler, drug prevention advocate, community pillar Betty S. Sembler, 90, of St. Petersburg, a trailblazer in drug prevention and treatment, died Feb. 16. As...